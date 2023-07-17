EW exclusively reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race icons' 6th annual Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show tour dates. See the full list of cities they'll visit this season.

Are you ready for Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to jingle your bells on the 2023 Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show tour dates?

EW has the exclusive reveal of the RuPaul's Drag Race icons and longtime collaborators' sixth annual round of holiday concert dates on their biggest joint tour so far.

Kicking off Nov. 12 in the United Kingdom, the 2023 Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show tour will visit 30 cities in Europe, the United States, and Canada before the end of the year — including a stop at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Oscars are traditionally held each year.

"It's been a wild year, so let's end it wildly. DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven. The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us be your holiday plans — either way, you're welcome to join us," Jinkx says in an exclusive statement to EW.

Adds DeLa: "With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration. Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we're here to tell you, you're right! So let's make it our own."

This holiday season's performance features a new show written by Jinkx and DeLa that promises "fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites," according to the synopsis. DeLa will also direct and produce the project for her BenDeLaCreme Presents company that also includes Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Jin Moon, with promotion handled by AEG Presents Comedy Division.

The upcoming show marks the latest in a multi-year creative partnership between Jinkx and DeLa, which also includes several past tours, a recent on-screen teaming for the Hulu competition series Drag Me to Dinner, co-starring roles in Clea DuVall's Kristen Stewart-starring holiday rom-com Happiest Season, and their Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special movie.

Early ticket sales begin July 19 at 10 a.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and July 26 at 10 a.m. BT for the U.K. Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. ET for U.S. and Canada dates, and July 28 at 10 a.m. BT for the U.K. dates at JinkxandDeLa.com. See the full list of 2023 Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Tour dates below.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2023 tour dates:

Nov. 12 — Glasgow, U.K. (Theatre Royal)

Nov. 13 — London, U.K. (The London Palladium)

Nov. 14 — Liverpool, U.K. (Liverpool Olympia)

Nov. 19 — Indianapolis, Ind. (Clowes Memorial Hall)

Nov. 20 — Cincinnati, Ohio (Taft Theatre)

Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ont. (Meridian Hall)

Nov. 23 — Montreal, Québec (L'Olympia)

Nov. 24 — Montreal, Québec (L'Olympia)

Nov. 25 — Hamilton, Ont. (FirstOntario Concert Hall)

Nov. 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. (Shea's Performing Arts Center)

Nov. 28 — Boston, Mass. (Wang Theatre)

Nov. 29 — New Haven, Conn. (College Street Music Hall)

Dec. 1 — Brooklyn, N.Y. (Kings Theatre)

Dec. 2 — Richmond, Va. (Carpenter Theatre)

Dec. 3 — Durham, N.C. (Durham Performing Arts Center)

Dec. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. (Symphony Hall)

Dec. 6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. (Heinz Hall)

Dec. 7 — Tysons, Va. (Capitol One Hall)

Dec. 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. (Miller Theater)

Dec. 10 — Chicago, Ill. (Auditorium Theatre)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. (Northrop Theatre)

Dec. 12 — Kansas City, Mo. (Midland Theatre)

Dec. 13 — Grand Prairie, Texas / Dallas Metro (Texas Trust CU Theatre)

Dec. 14 — Austin, Texas (Bass Concert Hall)

Dec. 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. (Dolby Theatre)

Dec. 17 — San Jose, Calif. (San Jose Civic)

Dec. 18 — San Francisco, Calif. (The Warfield)

Dec. 19 — San Francisco, Calif. (The Warfield)

Dec. 21 — Seattle, Wash. (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 22 — Seattle, Wash. (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 23 — Seattle, Wash. (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 24 — Seattle, Wash. (Moore Theatre — matinee)

Dec. 27 — Portland, Ore. (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

Dec. 29 — Edmonton, Alta. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

Dec. 30 — Vancouver, B.C. (Orpheum)

