Watch Jimmy Fallon crash a Jonas Brothers concert to cover the Killers

The comedian called the karaoke party "one of those nights I will never forget."

Destiny was calling Jimmy Fallon to the Yankee Stadium stage.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers' concert stop in New York on Sunday, where he belted out a cover of the Killers' "Mr. Brightside." The enthused audience joined in for the chorus, per a clip from the evening that Fallon shared on social media.

Here's a closer look at the star.

Fallon thanked the brothers, comprised of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, for letting him surprise concertgoers, calling the karaoke party "one of those nights I will never forget."

The late night host, currently not on air amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, also shared a TikTok with the brothers backstage.

Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour in celebration of their past five albums, including the recently released The Album, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Fallon is hardly the first surprise guest, as Kirk Franklin and Jon Bellion made appearances on opening night. The tour will span North America and Europe, with the brothers set to headline TD Garden in Boston next.

Jimmy Fallon crashes the Jonas Brothers concert in New York on Aug. 13 Jimmy Fallon crashes the Jonas Brothers concert in New York on Aug. 13 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ahead of opening night, the Jonas Brothers, who reunited as a band in 2019 after disbanding in 2013, shared a heartfelt message to their lifelong fans. "From the very beginning, you've stood by us, cheering us on through every twist and turn," the social media message read. "Your support has been the driving force behind our music, our performances, and our evolution as artists. We truly couldn't have come this far without your constant presence in our lives — our extended family."

"We believe the future is full of hope and are especially excited to create unforgettable moments on the tour as we play five albums every. single. night," the brothers continued. "It's gonna be a wonderful, emotional, and fun experience for all of us!"

Watch Fallon's performance of "Mr. Brightside" above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.