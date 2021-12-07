Jimmy Fallon decks the halls — safely — with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on 'Masked Christmas'
"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house. We covered our nose, and covered our mouth."
Another Christmas, another round of modern-day carols vying for holiday classic status.
Jimmy Fallon has been known to dabble in song as host of The Tonight Show, and this season he's recruited all-around pop diva Ariana Grande and reigning collab queen Megan Thee Stallion for his own Yuletide cheer.
"It Was a (Masked Christmas)" brings all the retro ho-ho-holiday charm of a "Last Christmas," very Wham! featuring George Michael vibes, but with lyrics for our covid-concerned present:
"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house
We covered our nose and covered our mouth
But it's Christmas time
We'll be in line for a booster
It was a masked Christmas
We hopped on a Zoom
I can only get WiFi in my laundry room
But it's Christmas time
We'll be in line for a booster"
Well, maybe "cheer" was the wrong word. It's Yuletide ... care. Sorry, Ebenezer Omicron, you're not stealing Christmas this year! Hopefully...
