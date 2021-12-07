"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house. We covered our nose, and covered our mouth."

Jimmy Fallon decks the halls — safely — with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on 'Masked Christmas'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Another Christmas, another round of modern-day carols vying for holiday classic status.

Jimmy Fallon has been known to dabble in song as host of The Tonight Show, and this season he's recruited all-around pop diva Ariana Grande and reigning collab queen Megan Thee Stallion for his own Yuletide cheer.

masked christmas 'It Was a (Masked Christmas)'

"It Was a (Masked Christmas)" brings all the retro ho-ho-holiday charm of a "Last Christmas," very Wham! featuring George Michael vibes, but with lyrics for our covid-concerned present:

"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house

We covered our nose and covered our mouth

But it's Christmas time

We'll be in line for a booster

It was a masked Christmas

We hopped on a Zoom

I can only get WiFi in my laundry room

But it's Christmas time

We'll be in line for a booster"

Well, maybe "cheer" was the wrong word. It's Yuletide ... care. Sorry, Ebenezer Omicron, you're not stealing Christmas this year! Hopefully...

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: