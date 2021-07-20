BURCH: Sometimes we're asked the question, "What song do you overplay?" I think a lot of people are fishing, and maybe they want us to say "The Middle" because we've played it at every show since it became a song. It's actually quite the opposite. When the first notes go through, and you're seeing the faces in the audience light up, it's one of the funnest songs to play. I'm thinking about performing that song in small rooms and at really big festival fields, and the feeling is the same, whether it's 10 people or 10,000. It's like a light switch turns on. It's nothing but smiles.