"I knew my dad my whole life, but in his final days, I saw who he was: A man whose spirit could not be broken," begins Delaney's statement.

Delaney Buffett and Jimmy Buffett attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Escape To Margaritaville' at Pier Sixty on March 15, 2018 in New York City. Jimmy Buffett and daughter Delaney Buffett | Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage

Following the initial announcement of his passing, Buffett's official website was updated with the information that his death on Sept. 1 resulted from a four-year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

"Despite the pain, he smiled everyday," Delaney's statement continues. "He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into an oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it's not what he meant. Yes, he loved his weed and wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: To enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be."

A prolific musician who released more than 30 albums over a 50-year career, Buffett was best known for hits like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger In Paradise," both of which celebrated the pleasures of food, alcohol, and tropical island living — and inspired restaurant chains of the same names. "Margaritaville" became Buffett's signature song, and its title adorned many of his projects, such as the 2018 Broadway jukebox musical Escape To Margaritaville.

Beyond those universal classics, Buffett also cultivated a base of devoted fans that affectionately refer to themselves as "Parrotheads." Several of them commented on Delaney's post to share their own tributes and memories of how Buffett's music impacted their lives.

"A big thank you to everyone for your tributes, stories, and notes," Delaney wrote. "My dad and I shared a love for words, so reading yours has lit up my darkest hour."