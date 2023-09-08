The late Buffett's Equal Strain on All Parts will release in November, featuring the song "My Gummie Just Kicked In."

Jimmy Buffett may be gone, but his music will live on — including a final album recorded before his recent death at 76. The Mayor of Margaritaville's team announced Friday that the posthumous song collection Equal Strain on All Parts will release Nov. 3, featuring a track on which Buffett teamed up with a Beatle to sing about marijuana.

"My Gummie Just Kicked In," which you can listen to below, boasts Paul McCartney on bass and was inspired by a memorable incident involving an edible at a dinner party.

Buffett and his wife, Jane, were dining with McCartney and his wife, Nancy, who "stumbled on her way to the dinner table," according to a press release. Buffett asked to make sure she was all right, and she responded, "Oh, no — I'm fine. My gummie just kicked in!"

Buffett was inspired to write a song about the moment, and McCartney helped him out in the studio. "Don't know where I'm going / Don't know where I've been / All I know for certain is that my gummie just kicked in," Buffett playfully sings on the track.

In the wake of Buffett's death on Sept. 1, McCartney wrote on social media, "I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called 'My Gummie Just Kicked In'. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs."

A behind-the-scenes video of the recording session was released to promote the song. In the video, Buffett smoothly lays down the vocal track while McCartney adds a propulsive bassline and dances as he listens to the playback in the studio.

In his social media tribute, McCartney noted that Buffett played him more of his new album, including "Bubbles Up," which also released Friday. "I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever," McCartney wrote. "He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you're confused and don't know where you are just follow the bubbles - they'll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

A third track from the album, "Like My Dog," is also available now. The song was written by Harley Allen and Scotty Emerick and was originally recorded by country singer Billy Currington in 2001.

Buffett's reps told EW that Equal Strain on All Parts was always scheduled for a November release, and that Friday was always the intended announcement date. Previews of the album have been teased on Radio Margaritaville, the singer's dedicated station on SiriusXM, since early August.

