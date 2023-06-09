Country star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault in second lawsuit

Country singer Jimmie Allen has been hit with a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse for the second time in a matter of weeks.

In a complaint filed Friday in Tennessee federal court, a woman known as Jane Doe 2 alleged that Allen, 37, sexually assaulted her in July 2022 and secretly filmed their encounter without her consent. She is suing Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit comes less than a month after a former member of Allen's management team filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual abuse, and harassment. Allen has denied those allegations.

Allen's attorney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment regarding the second lawsuit.

In the new lawsuit, which EW has reviewed, Jane Doe 2 alleges that she did not know who Allen was when they first met on a plane to Nashville in May 2022. After she and Allen struck up a conversation, the suit says, Allen's bodyguard got her phone number on the singer's behalf, and she and her friends later met Allen for "a fun evening on the town."

Over the next two months, the plaintiff alleges, she and Allen began communicating daily via text and FaceTime, and he "expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together." Jane Doe 2 maintains that she "inquired on several occasions about Allen's wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated." (Allen and his wife, Alexis, filed for divorce in April 2023 after nearly three years of marriage.)

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe 2 and Allen then met up in Las Vegas, where she felt "comfortable and safe" in his hotel room because she was told she would have her own room and because Allen's bodyguard, Charles Hurd, was there. (The lawsuit also names Hurd and the company that employed him as defendants.)

While the plaintiff says she "willingly joined Allen in the bedroom," she maintains that she did not agree to having sex without a condom and that she repeatedly told him to pull out before ejaculating, but he allegedly did not. She also claims she wasn't aware their encounter was being recorded until Allen passed out and she moved to exit the hotel room, at which point she allegedly noticed his cell phone filming them from the closet.

According to Jane Doe 2, she attempted to delete the video, took Allen's phone, turned it in to local police when she got home, and made a police report.

Jane Doe 2's lawyer, Elizabeth Fegan, is also representing Allen's former manager, known as Jane Doe, in her lawsuit. Fegan said in a statement provided to EW on Friday, "Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we've heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2's filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it's a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force."

She added, "The law is clear — anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn't stop, it is sexual assault."