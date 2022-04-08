Jewel's rocky road to success is one of those stories that always seems heartwarming and inspiring. But in a new interview, the singer got real about being a woman in the music industry, shedding some light on the truth behind how the media tried to distort her narrative.

"My whole career, the slant that the media gave it was through a really, I dare say, patriarchal lens," the singer told Stereogum while promoting her new album, Freewheelin' Woman. "You think of my origin story, right? The whole world knows I lived in my car — they think because I was fighting for my dream of music. That is an absolute misrepresentation of what happened."

Jewel Jewel | Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Jewel went on to confirm that the real reason she was sleeping in her car was because she wouldn't have sex with her boss. "I refused to be leveraged and he wouldn't give me my paycheck and I couldn't pay my rent and I started living in my car and then my car got stolen and I was homeless because of that, because I wouldn't bang a boss," she said, adding that she hasn't been shy about her journey over the years. The problem is, no one would ever listen.

"I was not even thinking I would be a musician. I was trying to figure out how to stand up for myself, how to refuse to be leveraged for anything or anyone," she continued. "It was an active defiance, it was an act of courage. It cost me a lot, but it won me myself. It won me my humanity. I'm so proud of that decision. It was so funny to see it portrayed as some cute, fluffy little, 'Aw, she was fighting for her dream.' I didn't even have a dream. It's not what I was doing."

The singer's experiences with sexism extended beyond her workplace. She recalled the attitude in interviews she would give in the '90s, when she became notorious for mouthing off and was sometimes removed from radio stations, explaining that this was often the result of male journalists asking inappropriate questions like, "How do you give a bl-- job with those fucked-up teeth?"

The Masked Singer Jewel wins 'The Masked Singer' season 6 as Queen of Hearts. | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

She recalled another time when a DJ introduced her with a reference to her chest. "I remember South Carolina, live on air, 'Hey, you may have heard me describe my next guest as a large-breasted woman from Alaska. Jewel, how are you?' I said, 'You must be the small-penis man I've heard so much about from South Carolina.' Escorted out of the radio station. Like, that was just life. That's what life was like."

The singer also discussed another infamous incident: an interview with MTV anchor Kurt Loder in 1998 in which he spoke condescendingly about her new poetry book and corrected her on air for misusing a word.

"I was so pissed," she said. "He was just a dick. What an ass to show himself like that. It was almost that thing where you'd feel sorry for somebody — it's like, 'Wow, here's a full-grown man who does news for children, on a children's network, for teenagers.' Yeah. You're bitter."

But the Masked Singer winner never stopped fighting, making sure her career stood the test of time.

"My ambition was to be one of the best singer-songwriters of all time, which is a really ambitious, crazy goal. But it meant, again, always putting the art first," Jewel said. "It meant 'hard wood grows slowly,' meaning I wanted to be around for 60 years. If you grow too quickly, that's bad for a long-term arc. There's no shortcut to building something that hopefully lasts a long time."

Jewel's latest album, Freewheelin' Woman, is out April 15.