Rock musician Jesse Malin is paralyzed from the waist down after suffering rare spinal stroke

Jesse Malin, former frontman for punk bands Heart Attack and D Generation, suffered a rare spinal stroke on May 4 that has left him paralyzed from the waist down. Per a Rolling Stone interview with the 56 year old musician, he is currently recovering in a rehabilitation center.

The musician says was surrounded by friends at the time of the stroke. He was attending a dinner to celebrate the life of fellow D Generation member Howie Pyro who passed away in 2022. Malin said he was struck by a burning pain in his lumbar region that migrated down his body, causing him to collapse onto the floor of the restaurant.

"Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary's Baby, saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body," Malin recalled. He later learned that he had suffered a rare spinal-cord infarction.

Malin was the lead vocalist for punk rock band D Generation throughout the '90s, before eventually going solo in 1999. A notoriously physical musician, Malin is known for energetic concerts that often involve jumping off-stage and performing amongst the crowd. His first such performance came at age 14 on national TV when a teenage Malin crowd-surfed during a Saturday Night Live performance from the band Fear. The Halloween 1981 performance is remembered for being particularly chaotic, as it resulted in a mosh pit, audience members breaking production equipment and ultimately got the rocker banned from SNL.

Since May, Malin has undergone several spinal procedures and currently resides in a rehab center, focusing his days around physical therapy and rehabilitation.

​​"This is the hardest six weeks that I've ever had," Malin said. "I'm told that they don't really understand it, and they're not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there's moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you're scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body."

On Wednesday, Malin's friends and manager David Bason launched a campaign via the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to raise money for his health expenses. In the wake of his diagnosis, which the fundraiser specifies is inoperable, Malin had to cancel a tour planned for this coming summer and must also relocate from his walk-up apartment to an ADA-compliant one with an elevator.

"Even though I really believe it's a temporary state, I'm not going to walk out of here tomorrow with a leather jacket and a cane and go hang out at the bar," Malin said. "It's going to take a lot of work and a lot of being in a wheelchair. There's something liberating about the truth, that this is what's happening to me right now."

Malin continued, "Even though this has been the hardest time of my life, there's been some gifts. I knew I had some great friends and great fans and people in this world, and I'm getting to see a lot of that — though I would have really preferred a birthday party than to find out this way."