Jeremih transferred out of ICU amid COVID-19 battle

Jeremih is showing improvement in his battle against COVID-19, according to his family.

"Jeremih has been transferred out of the ICU he was being treated at last week and is now going to spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting, where the 'true healing' is set to begin," they told TMZ in a statement on Saturday.

The R&B star's DJ, TTaylor, said in an Intagram story that Jeremih was in good spirits during a recent phone call.

"I jus got the best phone call of the year," he said. "Jus got off the phone wit Jeremih & Adamo. When I say he was jus laughing and crying and praising God. WOW, God is good."

Image zoom

Jeremih's health challenges were made public a week ago after a barrage of his celebrity friends asked for prayers while the 33-year-old singer, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, was on a breathing ventilator due to the novel coronavirus. Rapper 50 Cent confirmed the news via Instagram.

On Thursday, his agent confirmed to Variety Jeremih "was just pulled from the ventilator" though he remained in critical condition in the ICU.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.