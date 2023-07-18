The Marry Me star shared a short snippet of new song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" one day after the first anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is reminiscing about her Las Vegas marriage to Ben Affleck in a new song.

The Marry Me actress, 53, shared a short snippet of an upcoming track titled "Midnight Trip to Vegas" in her "On the JLo" newsletter on Monday, one day after the first anniversary of the couple's Sin City wedding.

In an accompanying video, Lopez can be seen smiling as she sings along to the upbeat song's lyrics, which appear to reference their surprise nuptials: "What about a midnight trip to Vegas? / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" held at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Lopez also revealed the song's full lyrics, which begin with the couple questioning if their lavish wedding plans are really "what we've been dreaming of" amid concerns over "orchid arrangements" and rain. The lyrics continue, "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight."

In the end, getting married in a small Vegas ceremony was all the pair really needed. "Didn't tell a soul 'bout how it's goin' down tonight / Top down singing Freddie Mercury / Waiting in the line at the DMV," the lyrics read. "'Just married' on the window / So glad that we could keep it simple / Then I whispered in your ear / I'm so glad we're here."

The couple did, however, end up throwing the "event of the ages" with "families and agents" mentioned in the track when they held a second wedding ceremony one month later in August 2022. Among those in attendance were Lopez and Affleck's children from their previous marriages, as well as Affleck's longtime friends and collaborators Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and more.

Lopez and Affleck's romance – which first began back in 2001 on the set of the rom-com Gigli — has been the inspiration for Lopez's forthcoming album This Is Me… Now. The album serves as a companion piece to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, which centered around her then-relationship with Affleck.

"I haven't really made an album like this in 20 years, is the truth. The last time when I did, This Is Me… Then, is the last time I remember doing an album like this, where I was in the studio every single day writing every single song, doing every single thing," she explained on Live With Kelly & Mark back in May. "I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then. Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've [gotten back together]?"

