Jennifer Lopez recreates iconic 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' music video

For the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Jennifer Lopez is throwing it back — literally!

In an Instagram video, the singer recreates the iconic music video for her song "Love Don't Cost a Thing." The footage features her walking down the beach, sporting a half ponytail and gold hoops, as she tosses her jacket and accessories back, like she did in the original 2001 video. In the short clip, Lopez is even wearing her own merch t-shirt, which she begins to take off, right before the screen cut to black.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎" Lopez captioned the video, which she shared Saturday.

In a follow-up post, the multi-hyphenate took the time to thank fans for 20 years of support.

"As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs," she wrote. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl"

Lopez's second album J.Lo, which followed her 1999 debut record On the 6, featured "Love Don't Cost a Thing," as well as hits like "Play" and "I'm Real." "Love Don't Cost a Thing," especially, was a commercial success and peaked in the top 10 in the U.S. and became Lopez's first single to reach No. 1 on the American Hot 100 airplay chart. The music video is also famous as Lopez later married one of its backup dancers, Chris Judd, before splitting eight months later.

The singer is fresh off performing at President Joe Biden's swearing-in on Wednesday, alongside Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and others. Lopez even garnered some social media buzz for managing to incorporate her single "Let's Get Loud" in her rendition of "This Land Is Your Land."