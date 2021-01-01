Jennifer Lopez gets choked up during New Year's Eve performance: 'We lost too many' in 2020

Jennifer Lopez took a moment out of her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance to address the tumultuous, tragic year the country had in 2020. Addressing her audience from the Times Square stage in New York City, the singer became overwhelmed for a moment talking about how "we lost too many" to COVID-19.

"2020 is almost over. We made it! We made it," Lopez, 51, exclaimed with a few minutes left of the year on Thursday. She then looked back to the beginning of the year, "being on one of the biggest performances of my life with thousands of people" for the Super Bowl Half-Time show, which she co-headlined with Shakira in Florida. "But tonight we're doing things a little differently. That's OK."

"This year teaches us… if it taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have and to cherish every moment," she continued. "We lost too many — too many — to take one moment for granted." Referencing the lyrics to her 1999 song, "Waiting For Tonight," Lopez added, "So, tonight we're going to live, we're going to love, and we're going to dance again. And we're going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song. We never needed it more than tonight."

President-elect Joe Biden, who is to be sworn in as president of the United States in just 20 days time, also came out during the festivities with a message of hope. "I’m more optimistic about America’s chances than I’ve ever been," he told host Ryan Seacrest. "I am absolutely positive, confident, that we’re going to come back and come back stronger than we were before," he added.

Lopez sang renditions of her new single "In the Morning" and also Aerosmith's "Dream On." Watch her performance in the video above.