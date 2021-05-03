Jennifer Lopez welcomes mom to sing their version of 'Sweet Caroline' at VAX LIVE concert

"Sweet Caroline" brought a sweet moment between Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

The two-time Grammy nominee brought her mother up on stage during Sunday's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World for a little "lullaby." That song was "Sweet Caroline," the popular Neil Diamond hit from 1969 — only it came with a touching twist.

"Mom, is it true you used to sing me this song when I was a baby?" she asked Rodriguez.

"When I used to rock you," her mom replied. "I would sing, 'Sweet Jennifer.'"

"Lets sing it like a lullaby, and let's help her out," the singer told the audience. "Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me."

Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodríguez Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodríguez sing at VAX LIVE. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The song began with Rodriguez singing her lullaby to baby Lopez. Then the two broke out in claps as the beat picked up and they led the crowd gathered at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in the classic version everyone knows.

Attendees shared footage of this moment on social.

The VAX LIVE concert was recorded on Sunday but will air on select channels and stream on YouTube this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The star-studded event — which included performances by Selena Gomez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R in addition to Lopez — was set up in a call to action for world leaders to make the COVID-19 vaccines accessible to all.

Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization that put on the show, announced that they received $53.8 million in philanthropic and corporate commitments to procure 10.3 million doses of vaccines. This exceeds the group's original 10 million goal since launching the VAX LIVE campaign.

Watch video of Lopez and her mom's performance above.