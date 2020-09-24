Jennifer Lopez and Maluma make a steamy getaway in epic 2-part music video

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are on the run (and in the running for your undivided attention) with their epic two-part music video collaboration.

The duo gives a taste of their romantic chemistry (which can next be seen in the upcoming film Marry Me on Feb. 12) in the double-headed clips for new songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," which follow a turbulent love affair that stretches across run-ins with the law, lust, and gorgeous moments of pure escapism atop New York City skyscrapers.

Lopez and Maluma debuted the clips Thursday evening on TikTok, accompanied by a live discussion that revealed behind-the-scenes details on the making of the tunes.

In addition to "Por' Ti" and "Lonely," Lopez and Maluma have reportedly collaborated on several songs for the Marry Me soundtrack, which follows Lopez as a Latin pop star whose on-stage, playboy partner (Maluma) blindsides her with an affair, prompting her to pull a publicity stunt by marrying a stranger (Owen Wilson) at one of her live concerts.

Watch the videos for new songs "Por' Ti" and "Lonely" above.