Sexy angels and mermaids abound in Jennifer Lopez's 'In the Morning' video

Jennifer Lopez has a distinct vision of heaven in her new "In the Morning" music video, and it (unsurprisingly) contains lots of glitter, chandeliers, sexy mermaids, and barely clothed angels.

The ethereal clip is light on narrative but heavy on instantly iconic imagery, with the 51-year-old entertainer switching through various fantastical locales and looks, ranging from a water-dwelling sea nymph to a white-winged beauty luxuriating atop a large bed.

"In the Morning" marks Lopez's latest in a long string of one-off singles, including 2017's "Us," the Cardi B-assisted 2018 hit "Dinero," and the bass-heavy bop "Medicine," released in 2019. She also collaborated with Latin music superstar Maluma on a pair of singles — "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" — lifted from the soundtrack for their upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, which is set for release on May 14.

Watch Lopez's full "In the Morning" music video above.