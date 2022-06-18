"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," said J.Lo. "So this is a very special occasion."

J.Lo and E.Mu rocked L.A. on Thursday.

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, 52, invited one of her 14-year-old twins, Emme Muñiz, to perform with her on stage at the sixth annual Los Angeles Dance Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, lovingly introducing Emme to the crowd with they/them pronouns.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," she said. "So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Videos posted to Twitter from Thursday's event show the duo harmonizing to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at Dodger Stadium.

Lopez sported a floor-length, feather-trimmed robe that matched her aqua bra and pants ensemble, while Muñiz wore oversized shorts and a button-down shirt, both hot pink, which they paired with a dark ball cap.

Another Twitter clip shows Muñiz, who Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with son Max, singing Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." with Lopez and performing a solo section of Lopez's hit "Let's Get Loud."

This isn't the first time Muñiz has performed "Let's Get Loud" with their mother in public. The Netflix documentary Halftime details the disagreement Lopez had with the NFL over her decision to have Muñiz perform the song from inside a cage during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

"We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don't know why," Lopez recalls. "I get a call from [my manager] Benny [Medina] and he's like, 'They want to pull the cages.' That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time and they're like, 'Hey, you can't do that.'"

Lopez pushed back, and the show was lauded as a "frank and necessary political moment for a league that has been criticized for sorely lacking both," EW's Alex Suskind wrote at the time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala earmarks all proceeds from the event for the organization's various community programs and initiatives aimed at improving education, health care, homelessness, and social justice. This is the first gala to be held since 2019.

