Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena ahead of 25th anniversary of singer's death

Jennifer Lopez celebrated two important milestones this weekend.

On Saturday, March 21, the Hustlers star commemorated the 23rd anniversary of her portraying late Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 film Selena. It also happened to be 10 days before the 25th anniversary of the singer's death.

“Join me today in #CelebratingSelena,” Lopez captioned the Instagram video. “I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life."

The clip also featured scenes from the film and Lopez's remarks about taking on the role.

“She’s just one of those very special types of artists that — with her music and her spirit and her joy and her heart — really touched people,” Lopez says in the video.

Known as the Queen of Tejano music, the Mexican-American singer was only 23 years old when she was killed by the president of her fan club in 1995. The 1997 film Selena followed the musician's life from when she was a young girl, to her rise in popularity, all the way to her death.

Lopez earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, which has remained one of her most popular roles throughout the years.

Audiences who aren't familiar with Selena — or want a refresher on her life — can look forward to Netflix's upcoming show Selena: The Series, starring The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos in the titular role. Airing in two parts, part one will debut later this year and feature six hourlong episodes.

