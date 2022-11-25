The album, which was announced on the 20th anniversary of This Is Me... Then, is filled with references to her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez announces This Is Me… Now, her first new album in 8 years

History is repeating itself once again for Jennifer Lopez.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me… Then on Friday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer unveiled her first new album in eight years, which happens to be titled This Is Me… Now.

In a video shared on social media, Lopez can be seen transforming from her 2002 album cover, which saw her dressed in a frilly pink ensemble, into a white corset and black leather jacket. "This is me then," she says. "This is me now."

This Is Me… Then was released at the height of Lopez's first engagement to Ben Affleck back in November 2002. The album, which was dedicated to the Justice League actor, drew heavy inspiration from their relationship for songs like the sultry R&B ballad "Dear Ben." Affleck also starred opposite Lopez in the music video for its lead single "Jenny From the Block."

In the same vein as the original album, This Is Me… Now appears to once again be a love letter to Affleck. The 13-track record not only includes a song titled "Dear Ben Pt. II" but also "Midnight Trip To Vegas," a nod to the couple's spontaneous Sin City wedding back in July.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage) Credit: Rich Fury/WireImage

While speaking with Vogue earlier this month, Lopez teased that her forthcoming album would be a "culmination of who I am as a person and an artist."

"People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong," she told the outlet. "There's a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it."

This Is Me… Now will be released in 2023, nearly a decade since Lopez released her last album A.K.A. back in 2014. Since then, the multi-hyphenate has dropped multiple singles, including 2018's "Dinero" featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled, 2020's "Pa Ti" with Maluma, and 2021's "On My Way (Marry Me)" as part of her and Owen Wilson's 2022 romantic comedy Marry Me.

But, before the beat drops, Lopez will first be hitting the screen in the upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Josh Duhamel, which hits Amazon Prime on January 27, 2023.