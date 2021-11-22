It's the story every street performer wants to say happened to them — they're singing, minding their own business when a famous artist walks by and starts singing with them. It happened to a street singer in Boston who was paid a visit by John Legend, and now Jennifer Hudson made it happen again.

The L.A. performer, who goes by the name of Cameron Rowland, posted a TikTok after the meeting where he excitedly shared the news, as well as the video, of Hudson belting the dramatic chorus of the popular song, while Rowland plays his guitar.

"I cannot believe this. Jennifer freaking Hudson came up to me while I was singing on the street and she sang with me... dream come true," he shared in his video.

Hudson was apparently so enamored by Rowland's performance that she even posted the video on her own Instagram.

"I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be 'Hallelujah,' I couldn't help but join him!" Hudson wrote alongside the video. "Yal know that's my favorite song!"

"I am so inspired by people doing what they love. He is such a talent," she continued, before urging people to check out his music and follow him.

As if Rowland's day couldn't get more surreal, both Reese Witherspoon and Carole King chimed in on Hudson's post, with Witherspoon commenting "Amazing!" and King leaving clapping hands emojis.

The Oscar winner — who is just one award away from legendary EGOT status — spent most of her 2021 promoting her biopic Aretha, though she also found time to wish Beyonce a happy birthday and stop by the 2021 AMAs. Thankfully, for Rowland, she's not too busy to help a street performer make a lasting memory.

