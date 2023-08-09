In the clip, the actor can be seen staring agape as his wife and everyone around them sing along to "Cruel Summer."

Jeff Goldblum is solidly in his Lover era.

The actor and his wife, Emilie, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday and commemorated the occasion with a hilarious video on his Instagram.

In the clip, Goldblum can be seen staring open-mouthed, seemingly in shock, as his better half and the fans around them sing along to Swift's hit "Cruel Summer," off her seventh album, Lover.

Goldblum captioned the relatable post with lyrics from the song — "Fever dream high in the quiet of the night, you know that I caught it" — followed by a string of Swift-themed emojis. The video also came alongside photos of the Goldblums posing together and with fans.

The Jurassic Park star clearly understood the assignment: His outfit featured a fedora reminiscent of the ones Swift wore in her Red era, a fringe jacket like the ones she wore during Lover promo, and an official Eras Tour shirt to boot.

The Goldblums were just two of the many celebrities in attendance at Tuesday's show: Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Savannah Guthrie, and Kaia Gerber were also seen enjoying night five of Swift's stay at SoFi Stadium.

Elsewhere on the Eras Tour, the likes of Channing Tatum, Gayle King, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Julia Roberts, and Selena Gomez have been spotted getting down to Swift songs.

With a planned 146 shows across five continents, the Eras Tour is Swift's most expansive to date. It officially kicked off in March in Arizona and will next head to international locales starting later this month in Mexico.