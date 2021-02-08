The R&B and country singers crossed genres for the duet that kicked off Super Bowl LV.

Watch Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church meld genres on National Anthem duet at the Super Bowl

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country artist Eric Church crossed genres Sunday night in performing a duet interpretation of the National Anthem to kick off the Super Bowl LV.

Church, taking to his guitar, began with a calm, more straight-forward opening melody, joined later by Sullivan's crisp belt and ornamental vocal runs. Together, they built towards the climax of the song as red fireworks blared in the background and planes flew overhead.

The two musicians join the likes of Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, and Lady Gaga in performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the evening, singer H.E.R. took the field in Tampa, Fla. to perform "American the Beautiful." The Weeknd is set to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Watch Sullivan and Church's duet above.