JayDaYoungan, Louisiana rapper, dies at 24 after being shot outside his home

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed Wednesday outside his home in Bogalusa, EW has confirmed. He was 24.

JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, was shot around 5:50 p.m. CT and taken to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room, Bogalusa police said. He died from his injuries.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news that JayDaYoungan has been tragically killed," Atlantic Records said in a statement to EW. "This is a senseless loss of an immensely talented artist with his whole life in front of him. JayDaYoungan was a father, son, and brother. Our deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him."

Jay Da Youngan performs onstage at Pandora during SXSW at The Gatsby on March 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

JayDaYoungan found regional success with this 2017 mixtape Ruffwayy, which he followed up with The Real Jumpman 23 later that year. In 2020, Atlantic Records released the musician's debut studio album, 23 Island, and in early 2022 he released two EPs, Scarred and All Is Well.

Kenyatta Scott Sr., described as a close family member in a Bogalusa Police Department statement, was also shot and is in stable condition.

A Bogalusa Police Department Facebook update posted around 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday described the scene at the hospital as chaotic, and in addition to the Scott shooting on Superior Avenue, officers are investigating shots fired at a vehicle "possibly related to the first shooting" about four miles away on Marshall Richardson Road.

Major Wendell O'Berry told EW that this is the only information the police have at this time, indicating that updates would be posted to the organization's Facebook page.

Scott's sister Kenya Janell posted a photo of her and her brother on Instagram early Thursday morning, writing, "Javorious, no way they took you from me like this 💔 I'm sick to my stomach, they wanted this .. they wanted to see you like this bro. I'm so sorry 💔 I love you so much!!!"

On Thursday, Kenya Janell's Instagram stories were filled with candid photos and videos of her brother, reflecting her shock and heartbreak over his death.