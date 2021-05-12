This is also the first time three female artists — Tina Turner, Carole King, and the Go-Go's — are inducted into the Performers category in a single class.

Jay-Z and Foo Fighters among musicians inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on first try

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees reflect a lot of firsts.

The list, announced Wednesday, marks a first for hip-hop star Jay-Z, the Dave Grohl-fronted Foo Fighters, and the Go-Go's of "We Got the Beat" fame. All were inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class the very first time they were on the ballot.

Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters were nominated in their first year of eligibility, while the Go-Go's have been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2006. Grohl was previously inducted separately from the Foo Fighters in 2014 through his former band Nirvana.

Another first comes by way of "Proud Mary" legend Tina Turner, singer-songwriter Carole King, and, again, the Go-Go's. These three acts denote the first time three female artists were inducted into the Performers category in a single class.

King was already inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Gerry Goffin for songwriting in 1990. Turner, similarly, had been inducted in 1991 for her work with Ike Turner.

The Performers category also includes Todd Rundgren, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads are recognized with the Musical Excellence Awards. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton landed the Early Influence Awards. Receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to a non-performing music industry member, is former manager and label owner Clarence Avant.

Sixteen artists in total were nominated for the Hall of Fame's class of 2021, including Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick.

"This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year's Induction Ceremony in Cleveland."