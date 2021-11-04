Jay-Z disappears from Instagram one day after joining to promote The Harder They Fall

That was quick.

While excitement filled Instagram feeds everywhere Tuesday after Jay-Z finally joined the photo-sharing platform, the rap mogul has already made his exit.

It's unclear whether Jay-Z deactivated or deleted his Instagram account, but as of Thursday his profile is nowhere to be found. (You know what they say: "Grand opening, grand closing.")

Only following his wife, Beyoncé, but amassing more than 1.5 million followers in a 48-hour window, Jay-Z gave us a single post: the movie poster for The Harder They Fall, the new Netflix Western he produced.

Jay-Z Jay-Z at the U.S. premiere of 'The Harder They Fall.' | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The film, a revenge story featuring real-life figures from the Old West, came out Wednesday and stars heavy-hitters like Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz. In addition to the one post, Jay-Z had put a countdown to the film's release in his Instagram story.

The rapper and recent billionaire also appears on the movie's soundtrack, on a song called "Guns Go Bang" with Kid Cudi and another track titled "King Kong Riddim" featuring Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and BackRoad Gee.

