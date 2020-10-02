TikTok sensation Jawsh 685 releases 'Savage Love' remix featuring Jason Derulo and BTS

There's a new version of "Savage Love" out, and it's definitely not going to break your heart — especially if you're a K-pop fan.

Seventeen-year-old producer and TikTok sensation Jawsh 685 has released a remix of his hit collaboration with Jason Derulo, and BTS stepped in to lend their voices to the track.

New Zealand-based Jawsh 685 shot to fame after his "Laxed (Siren Beat)" went viral on TikTok, sparking a new dance trend that caught the eye of Derulo. They worked together to turn the song into "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" earlier this summer. The original version of the song already has more than 1 billion streams, and now, combined with BTS' global stardom, there's no telling how big this remix will get.

The "Savage Love" remix comes as BTS are taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an entire week, which EW exclusively announced. They're performing a different song each night, including a rendition of "Dynamite," the group's first fully English-language track, and participating in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Fallon.

Listen to the "Savage Love" remix above.