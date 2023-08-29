Jason Momoa goes full metalhead in mosh pit at Metallica concert

Jason Momoa really knows how to rock out.

The Aquaman and Fast X star was spotted thoroughly enjoying himself at Metallica's concerts in Los Angeles on Friday and Sunday, as captured in photos and videos posted to social media. In a video shared by TMZ, Momoa can even be seen gleefully taking part in a mosh pit during Metallica's set, with his arms in the air and singing along to the music.

The actor was one of many famous faces in attendance at the shows. John Travolta, Mötley Crüe rockers Tommy Lee and John 5, actress Adria Arjona, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval were also among the guests seen hanging out backstage at the heavy metal extravaganza, which also featured Pantera.

Momoa himself shared memories from the concerts in a sweet Instagram post Sunday. Along with a series of photos and videos, he explained that he was supposed to attend with his close friend Travis Snyder, who has leukemia, but due to an emergency surgery he couldn't attend. Momoa made sure his friend still got to hang with Metallica though, revealing in the post several screenshots taken from a FaceTime call between Momoa, Snyder, and Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, as well as bassist Robert Trujillo.

"We had it all set up. I'm so thankful for everyone who made it possible for @thetravissnyder to see @metallica and @panteraofficial with @tommorello," Momoa wrote. "This was a dream for travis and Unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he's good and healing. Still needs your aloha and mana. But im so thankful for @metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives."

Momoa has been outspoken in the past about his love of metal music, citing specific songs and albums as the inspiration for some of his most famous roles, including Aquaman. He told Metal Hammer in 2018, "Aquaman's pretty metal. I know no one thinks that, but Aquaman's metal. I kind of build my characters off of metal songs. Conan was really heavy Pantera, I'd say Aquaman was probably mostly built out of Tool and [Metallica's debut album] Kill 'Em All — [Tool's song] 'Ticks and Leeches', if I want to get specific. There's a lot of [Black] Sabbath in there, too."