Janet Jackson takes control of her story in raw doc trailer: 'Love it or hate it, this is me'

Janet Jackson is taking control of her own narrative in the new trailer for Lifetime and A&E's upcoming documentary about her life and work.

The music icon debuted the trailer for Janet on her Instagram page Monday, teasing contributions from fellow pop culture legends like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul.

"This is my story, told by me, not through someone else's eyes," Jackson says in the clip. "This is the truth. Take it or leave it, love it or hate it: This is me."

Elliott appears for a brief moment, praising Jackson's multi-decade dominance in music and calling her a "superstar," while Carey celebrates her as "an empowered woman" and Abdul labels her "a force to be reckoned with."

Jackson, 55, will mark her 40th anniversary as a standalone recording artist next year. Her eponymous debut album, released in 1982, was the first of 11 solo studio sets, including iconic recordings like Control, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, The Velvet Rope, and All for You.

Janet will debut in over two nights January on Lifetime and A&E. It will feature never-before-seen interviews, intimate footage from throughout Jackson's career, and contributions from her family members and industry peers.

