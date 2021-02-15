Janet Jackson is back at the top.

The singer thanked fans in an emotional video on Saturday after her 1986 album Control topped Apple's Top 40 US Pop Album chart last week.

The album skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot following its 35th anniversary on Feb. 4, and it's currently No. 4 amid the renewed controversy over Justin Timberlake's treatment of Jackson and Britney Spears.

"I was at home just the other day by myself, and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me, and I'm so thankful for him being in my life," Jackson said in the Twitter video.

"I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life," she continued. "You're so special to me, and I want to thank all of you for making 'Control' number one once again. After 35 years, never in a million years would I think that this would happen. I really appreciate you, and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

Although it's been discussed for years, Timberlake's treatment of Spears faced fresh criticism following FX's documentary Framing Britney Spears. And in the wake of the film's Feb. 5 premiere, fans also revisited Timberlake's role in Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl, which negatively affected Jackson's career significantly more than it did his.

On Friday, Timberlake jointly apologized to the two pop stars in a statement on his Instagram.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system of misogyny and racism," the singer-actor wrote. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson criticized Timberlake for not publicly supporting her at the time.

"All the emphasis was put on me. Not on Justin," she said, adding that "certain things you just don't do to friends."

Now, many of Jackson's fans and colleagues are celebrating Control's renewed success, including Missy Elliott, Questlove, and Kaytranada.

"@JanetJackson's ICONIC #Control album soared on the charts because of its 35th Anniversary & the #JanFam's LOVE for Janet," actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. "That wack, late apology is what we burned to light the candles on her celebratory #Control cake. Justin had NOTHING to do with Janet's LATEST #1."