Jamie Spears’ lawyer defends him staying on as Britney Spears’ conservator in Good Morning America interview

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is speaking out in wake of the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears drawing more supporters to the cause of removing his daughter from the conservatorship she's under, where he is in charge of both her financial affairs and her personal affairs.

Speaking to Good Morning America on behalf of Jamie, his lawyer Vivian Thoreen says it's wrong to paint the pop star's father as the villain here, explaining "This is a story about a fiercely loyal, loving, and dedicated father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her."

Thoreen, who appeared in the Framing Britney Spears documentary prior to rejoining Jamie's legal team, added that "Before the conservatorship, it was reported that Britney was making $40 million a year. When Jamie stepped in as conservator in 2008, court records show that Britney's assets were worth $2.8 million and she was in debt and facing lawsuits to the tune of millions of dollars. So it's under Jamie's stewardship for the past 13 years that he's been able to restore Britney's finances to where they are today to nearly $60 million."

In court, the singer's lawyer has been telling a different story saying that it is "no secret" Britney "doesn't want her father as conservator."

Thoreen spoke of how the father and daughter spent time together in their home state of Louisiana last year, and "In that time, Britney never expressed those words to her father… She's never asked him to step aside."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny recently appointed Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator of Britney's estate under the request of her lawyer, yet did not remove Jamie Spears as co-conservator.

Thoreen concludes the interview stating that "Anytime Britney wants to end her conservatorship she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it," a right she says the performer has not exercised yet.

"Britney knows that her daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him," the lawyer tells GMA. "Just as he always has been -- conservatorship or not."

EW has reached out to Britney's attorney Sam Ingham for comment.