Britney Spears' father files to end her conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears has spent one-third of her life living under her father's control. But on Tuesday afternoon, she got one step closer to the liberation she's long asked for: Jamie Spears has filed a petition to terminate his daughter's conservatorship, according to the Associated Press and other outlets.

Since the arrangement's inception in 2008, Spears' father has retained control over her personal life, career, and finances. "The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed," the new court filing states, per NBC News. "Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back.'"

On June 23, amid heightened media scrutiny and with #FreeBritney protesters chanting outside the courthouse, the pop star addressed Judge Brenda Penny herself in a hearing for her ongoing case (the audio of which was made available to stream live). In shocking testimony, Spears claimed she's been abused, exploited, isolated, and improperly medicated under the conservatorship, and expressed the explicit wish for the arrangement to end. "I just want my life back," she said at the time.

spears Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Nick Ut/AP/Shutterstock

In the weeks that followed, key players in the apparatus surrounding her resigned from their roles; on Aug. 12, Jamie filed documents stating he would be "willing to step down" from his role "when the time is right."

Now he is following that up by filing for the arrangement's termination entirely. "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the petition states. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Spears' father has long maintained that he is looking out for his daughter's best interests, though activists for the #FreeBritney movement — the aims of which are to emancipate Spears, to raise awareness of conservatorship abuse, and to reform the probate court system — have often questioned whether his control over her has amounted to exploitation. Spears has repeatedly asked for her father to be removed from his position, and in her June 23 testimony, the singer said, "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me — ma'am, they should be in jail."

Britney Spears Britney Spears on stage in 2016 | Credit: Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

Representatives for Britney Spears did not immediately reply to EW's request for comment. The case's next court date is set for Sept. 29.