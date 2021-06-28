Jamie Lynn Spears is publicly expressing her support for her sister, Britney Spears, amid the pop superstar's conservatorship battle.

In a series of Instagram stories Monday, the former Zoey 101 star said she wanted to let fans know she's always been there for Britney, and as a result of her sister speaking out in court last week, she feels that she now can as well.

"The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn said. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017 | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In her roughly three-minute post, Jamie Lynn, 30, said she's always "loved, adored, and supported" Britney, 39. "I mean, this is my freaking big sister - before any of this bulls---," she added.

The younger Spears sibling said she is only concerned about Britney's happiness, and she went on to defend herself against any suggestion she hasn't been there for her sister.

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," Jamie Lynn said, tearing up. "Maybe I didn't support [her the way] the public would like me to with the hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after."

Jamie Lynn went on to defend her own financial affairs, though it wasn't clear if it was due to online comments or a move to separate herself from Spears family members who may benefit from Britney, as the pop star alleged in her testimony last week.

"I've worked since I was 9 years old. [I've paid my] freaking bills since I was 10 years old, not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her," Jamie Lynn said. "That's the only person I owe anything to. I'm not my family, I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself."

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS Jamie Lynn Spears on her Instagram story | Credit: JAMIE LYNN SPEARS/Instagram

As she wrapped up her remarks, Jamie Lynn again insisted that she speaks privately to her sister and offers her support out of the public eye.

"I'm so proud of her, for using her voice ," she said. "I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So I'm very proud that she's taken that step."

Jamie Lynn concluded her message by asking for continued prayers.

Last week, Britney addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court judge about the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

"I just want my life back," Spears said, as she appeared remotely. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough."

She added, "It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all."