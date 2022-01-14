The sisters have spoken out against each other on social media following Jamie Lynn's controversial press tour for her new book, which Britney said was written at her "expense."

The Spears sisters' fractured relationship have entered a new period of "unhealthy chaos," according to Jamie Lynn Spears, whom has responded to Britney Spears' criticism of the press tour for her sibling's new book that contains intimate details about their life together.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself," Jamie Lynn wrote Thursday in an Instagram post, after Britney tweeted displeasure over her sibling's decision to mention her during an interview about her memoir Wednesday on Good Morning America — a discussion that also saw the younger Spears saying she "took no steps" to be part of her sister's 13-year conservatorship that ultimately ended in November.

Jamie Lynn Spears instagram Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney Spears' criticism of her new book. | Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

After the GMA interview aired, Britney — who recently spoke out against her family's handling of the conservatorship, which began when her father, Jamie Spears, took control of her person and finances following a February 2008 breakdown — posted a lengthy response that touched on their past, stressing that her sister "was never around" her much growing up, at least enough to understand the complexities of was going on in her life with the conservatorship.

"So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" Britney asked, adding that the Zoey 101 actress' 2017 performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards — in which she took the stage to cover her sister's hits — took an emotional toll on her.

"She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!" Britney wrote, noting that it particularly stung to see her sister performing songs that Britney herself wrote and helped produce. "The last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams."

Jamie Lynn's response said that Britney's comments "are absolutely not the truth," and alleged that her family is getting "death threats" over the ordeal.

"I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister," the actress said. "There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same."

Britney's loyal fanbase has regularly maligned the conservatorship since its inception, but the fight to end it intensified across the summer of 2021, when the #FreeBritney digital movement helped the legal case pick up steam. In a June 23 testimony, Britney reportedly stressed that her "dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship… should be in jail," after previously expressing her desire that he have less control over her life and finances.

BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears. | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Since the conservatorship's termination in November, Britney has expressed gratitude on social media while documenting her daily life, celebrating the ability to do things like travel with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and go shopping with her own money in-hand. Over the same period, Jamie Lynn has faced sustained pushback, with Britney supporters flooding her social media pages with snake emojis. Last year, a mental health nonprofit even went as far as to reject an intended donation of proceeds from her book, Things I Should Have Said, over the conflict.