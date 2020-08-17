Two men indicted in connection to the murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted for their roles in the murder of Jason William Mizell, better known as Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, according to The New York Times.

Mizell was fatally shot inside a recording studio in Queens by a masked assailant on Oct. 30, 2002. Though police have long suspected two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, were involved in the slaying, no arrests or major developments in the case had been made until today, 18 years after the tragedy. The crime was initially connected to a rumored industry blacklist against 50 Cent due to the rapper's song "Ghetto Qu'ran," a theory that has since been disproven.

Netflix's 2018 true-crime documentary Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay, dives into the events surrounding Mizell's death as well as how his loved ones have been coping with the unsolved crime.

Run-DMC was founded by Jay, Joseph "Run" Simmons, and Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels in the early 1980s. Their 1985 record King of Rock became the first hip-hop album to go platinum and helped further solidify the genre's standing in mainstream music.

EW has reached out to representatives for Run-DMC for comment.