Jake Flint's publicist shuts down rumors that singer's death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine

A publicist for the late country singer Jake Flint is refuting unfounded rumors that his sudden death was connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clif Doyal, who also represents Flint's family, issued a statement on the matter in response to an influx of new comments left under a 2021 Instagram post from the singer-songwriter documenting his COVID-19 vaccine card, in which commenters baselessly attributed Flint's Nov. 26 death to the vaccine.

"I can verify from [Flint's family], and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint's sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine," Doyal said. "Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment."

Flint, an up-and-coming artist, died in his sleep at 37, just hours after getting married in his native Oklahoma. An official cause of death has not yet been determined. "Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss," Flint's family said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives."

Doyal remembered his client as a "true ambassador of the Oklahoma and Texas Red Dirt music scene." He added, "With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy."

Funeral services for Flint will be held Dec. 5 in Claremore, Okla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Dirt Relief Fund.