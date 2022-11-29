Country singer Jake Flint dies at 37, just hours after his wedding

Jake Flint, an up-and-coming country singer from Oklahoma, died in his sleep on Nov. 26 just hours after his wedding, his publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to EW. He was 37.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. The Red Dirt singer-songwriter recently exchanged vows with his bride, Brenda, at a homestead between Claremore and Owasso in his native Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman. One-man band Mike Hosty, who played at the wedding, called Flint's sudden death a tragedy.

"He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality," Hosty told the outlet. "A big heart, and [he'd] bend over backwards to do anything for you. When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it's one of those most important days... and it's always an honor."

Flint, who had an affection for bluegrass, released four studio albums throughout the course of his career: 2016's I'm Not OK, 2018's Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom, 2020's Jake Flint, and, most recently, 2021's Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge. In 2019, Flint was crowned Breakout Artist of the Year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards.

Brenda Cline, Flint's former manager and friend, said she loved him like a son in a remembrance shared on Facebook, which featured a photo of the two after they signed their artist management contract. "That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership," Cline wrote. "Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.

"Jake has a million friends and I'm not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss," Cline continued. "We need prayers - it's all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake's precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."