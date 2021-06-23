Why Salma Hayek insisted Jada Pinkett Smith be naked for 'Nada Se Compara' music video

Hayek wanted Pinkett Smith to be "as naked with her body as she was with her voice" in the music video.

Salma Hayek inspired Jada Pinkett Smith to bare her soul - and her body - for a good cause.

The Oscar-nominated actress stopped by Wednesday's episode of her longtime friend's Red Table Talk series to discuss their storied past as pals and professional collaborators. After the pair met while auditioning for a role that eventually went to Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix, Pinkett Smith says she "really got to know" Hayek when she specifically requested that she direct a music video for a song she wrote about anti-human trafficking advocacy.

Pinkett Smith wrote and recorded the 2012 song "Nada Se Compara" entirely in Spanish, and though the Mexican-born Hayek admitted the translation was "impeccable," she would only direct the video under one condition: "If I did it naked," Pinkett Smith recalled.

"It's a love song about sex trafficking, and the story is about trusting a man that destroys you, luring you into sex trafficking," Hayek explained of her decision. "I said that I think it's important that you are as vulnerable as these women, because the obsession that men have with women's bodies, it's really threatening for us. She accepted to be as naked with her body as she was with her voice. She was very brave. She'd never done it before."

"Nada Se Compara" was released as part of the actress' participation in the Don't Sell Bodies campaign, which fights human trafficking around the world. She performed the track with her band, Wicked Evolution, which she formed nearly 10 years after launching her first rock band, Wicked Wisdom, in 2002.

Pinkett Smith's daughter and Red Table Talk cohost, Willow Smith, recently reunited Wicked Wisdom for a special Mother's Day performance of the band's song "Bleed All Over Me."

Salma Hayek, Jada Pinkett Smith Salma Hayek directed Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Nada Se Compara' music video. | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jada Pinkett Smith/YouTube

Hayek's full appearance on Red Table Talk is now streaming on Facebook Watch.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus the new Netflix docuseries This Is Pop, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

