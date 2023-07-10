Jack White calls out Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, and more for Donald Trump meet and greet

Jack White has some pointed words for the stars who mixed and mingled with former president Donald Trump during UFC 290 in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The musician called out Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and Guy Fieri after the four were separately photographed chatting with Trump at the event held in T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, calling them "disgusting."

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," White captioned an Instagram post that featured the photos.

Jack White attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California Jack White | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images

"That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri," he added. "This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2024, appeared at the fighting championship amid campaign stops in Nevada and Iowa. His longtime friend and former political adviser Roger Stone also tweeted out a photo featuring Gibson, a controversial actor who, like Trump, has been previously accused of making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

Trump was indicted last month due to his handling of classified documents, including retaining national defense secrets that violated the Espionage Act and making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, per The New York Times. He pleaded not guilty and became the first former U.S. president in history to face federal charges. With a tentative trial date set for August, Trump could still freely campaign.

As for White, the White Stripes lead vocalist and guitarist often takes to social media to share his political and social views, previously slamming the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal and lackluster gun control laws in the wake of mass shootings.