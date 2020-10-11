Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen on SNL: 'Rest in peace, sir'

"I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL," he shared via Instagram with photos of the blue instrument. "The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added). Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won't even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again, Eddie for this guitar, and rest in peace, sir."