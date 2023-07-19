And the World's Best Son Award goes to....

Jack Harlow introduced his mom to Beyoncé at her Louisville concert because of course he did

If you had the chance to introduce your mom to Beyoncé, and Beyoncé to your mom, you would probably take it. If only to score points from your mom and/or also maybe Queen Bey.

That's exactly what Jack Harlow did at the Louisville, Ky. stop on her Renaissance World Tour. And he apparently gifted Mrs. Carter some booze. What a good boy.

Beyonce and Jack Harlow Beyoncé and Jack Harlow | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Noam Galai/Getty

Harlow posted a photo of the moment on Threads (well-played, Instagram) and Harlow can be seen giving Bey some serious puppy dog eyes with what looks like diva-in-training Blue Ivy in the lower corner.

The "Cuff It" singer is also seen holding a bag that — it being Kentucky and Beyoncé famously being a lover of the brown liquor — is hopefully whiskey.

After slaying across Europe, Beyoncé has brought her Renaissance Tour to the states, though it hasn't gone off completely without a hitch. The global icon had to cancel her Pittsburgh show due to "production logistics and scheduling issues" while shows in Seattle and Kansas City were postponed for similar reasons.

And as the Summer of Too Many Pop Stars Touring™ churns along, may your wallets recover by fall.