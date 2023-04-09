Now this is juicy.

Jack Black has declared his love for Princess Peach in the new music video for "Peaches," the ballad his character Bowser performs in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The actor dons an emerald green suit and red headpiece reminiscent of the turtle as he makes his way into a peach-colored room, complete with a peach-colored piano and, of course, a framed portrait of Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy in the film) before he dives into the sweet song.

"Peach, understand, I'm gonna love you 'til the very end," Black croons. "Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I'll make you mine." He adds, "Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong, too / A thousand troops of Koopas couldn't keep me from you."

Cole Bennett directed the music video, which Lyrical Lemonade premiered Friday.

Co-director Aaron Horvath previously revealed that Black played a pivotal role in bringing the catchy tune to life: "We spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it, and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away."

The animated flick, also directed by Michael Jelenic, follows brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they square off against Black's all-powerful Bowser in his quest to conquer the world. The heroic duo get help from Princess Peach, to whom the King Koopa takes a liking. Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen also lend their voices to the cast.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' | Credit: Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment/ Universal Pictures

"When I was first approached about playing Princess Peach, I was super excited, super honored, and also slightly terrified because I only wanted to play her if she was a 3D character, if she had her own agency," Taylor-Joy recently told EW. "And also, she's not just a princess, she's a leader. I'm so glad that everybody at Nintendo and Illumination and the directors were up for that, because I don't think I would've done it otherwise."

She added, "What I was not expecting was how much of an emotional reaction I would've had to seeing the film because the idea that kids are going to grow up with this being the example of what a princess is just feels very cool and very inspiring."

Watch the music video for "Peaches" above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.