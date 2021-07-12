Befriending your hometown heroes has its privileges, like riding in the aforementioned Caddy, captured for posterity in the VHS haze of the song's deliberately lo-fi music video. Those Jersey-boys moments aside, though, Antonoff has earned a reputation for connecting particularly well with female artists — most notably Swift, whom he credits with being "the first one who created no barrier and trusted me.... There's a reason why she's at the stage she is. It's because of a gut feeling she follows, and she followed it with me. I had a million conversations before that where I was like, 'I want to do this with the production,' and someone would be like, "Yeah that's great, but we're going to send it to a real producer." And then Taylor said, 'You're the producer,' and after that, people don't question it."