The Colombian recording artist reflects on his friendship with the record- and barrier-breaking rapper and Bullet Train star.

Bad Bunny spent his 2022 making history several times over.

With his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, the Puerto Rican rapper (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) toured the world, and secured the first Album of the Year Grammy nomination for an all-Spanish album, as well as multiple American Music Awards, a VMA, and a spot on Barack Obama's summer 2022 playlist.

To honor Bad Bunny's as one of EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year, Colombian recording artist J Balvin — who has toured and collaborated with the rapper on songs such as "I Like It" — pays tribute to the 28-year-old star.

Entertainers of the Year Bad Bunny; (inset) J Balvin | Credit: Getty Images

In each generation, an artist comes around who is an undeniable superstar that both shocks and inspires. Bad Bunny has that star power.

We met in his native Puerto Rico, and I immediately learned the rumors on the street about him were true. He was a young twentysomething kid starting out, and I was finally seeing mainstream recognition. We were both eager to take over the world through our music and beyond.

From the moment we stepped into the studio together, he had an incredible vibe and talent, and our musical chemistry just flowed. We also shared a love of fashion, and weren't afraid to shake things up with crazy hair and bright colors.

The success of our first single together, "Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola," led us to create a full album together, Oasis. As I look back thinking of those two young men in the studio plotting world domination, I'm filled with overwhelming gratitude for being able to witness him grow as an artist.

Bad Bunny has broken cultural barriers through music, fashion, and now film — and through it all, hasn't shied away from self-expression and being true to himself. I'm incredibly proud of all Benito has accomplished and that he's continuing the Reggaeton legacy by bringing the Latinx culture to the masses.