Watch J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy share 'Un Día' together in new music video

International artists J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy have all teamed up on a new song called "Un Día (One Day)."

The bilingual bop talks of nostalgia, longing, and heartbreak over a beat that unexpectedly mixes the musical genres of house and reggaeton.

Unconventional international collaborations are something neither J Balvin nor Dua Lipa are a stranger to, with the Colombian rapper most notably scoring a hit with "Mi Gente" featuring French DJ Willy William and Beyoncé, and the British pop star having recruited K-Pop artists like BLACKPINK onto more than one of her songs.

Rapper Bad Bunny and producer Tainy however have both had a long-running professional relationship to J Balvin, with the trio all working on Cardi B's game-changing number one hit "I Like It," as well as J Balvin and Bad Bunny's 2019 collaborative album Oasis.

The music video for "Un Día (One Day)" only adds to its international appeal, with Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó from the hit Netflix series Money Heist as its star.

Watch the music video above to hear "Un Día (One Day)."