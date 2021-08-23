Insane Clown Posse announce farewell world tour due to Violent J's heart condition

The horrorcore hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse have announced a farewell world tour after Violent J revealed he has a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation (or A-fib), a heart-rhythm abnormality.

At ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos festival over the weekend, Violent J (real name: Joseph Bruce) told the crowd that due to his ongoing heart issues, he has to take a step back from touring with his partner, Shaggy 2 Dope. But first, ICP will go on one last tour beginning in the United States before moving on to Canada, Europe, and Australia, with the dates spread out to make things easier on Violent J's health.

While onstage at Gathering of the Juggalos, Violent J explained how he started to notice he was getting winded while doing simple tasks like walking to his mailbox or the short distance between his house and studio. When he went to the doctor to get checked out, he was told he "had heart failure" and "the more serious" form of A-fib.

Insane Clown Posse Violent J, of Insane Clown Posse | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

"This don't mean anything like I'm going to die or anything like that," he told the crowd. "It just means that basically we can't do things the way we used to do. We can't really tour no more the way we were touring. We're going to do one more tour next year around the world… but it's going to be a slow tour, like three or four shows a week."

Violent J went on to reassure fans that even after the farewell tour, ICP will still play at major events like Gathering of the Juggalos. "We're pretty much going to do a show somewhere every month," he said. "I want to make it clear making music is not affected in any way, shape, or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise. We're ready to kick ass in the f---ing studio, and that's a fact."