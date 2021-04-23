The album drops June 11, the same day the movie hits theaters and HBO Max.

Listen to the title track from the In the Heights movie soundtrack album

Pop the champagne! An original motion picture soundtrack for In the Heights is headed our way on June 11, the same day the movie hits theaters and HBO Max. Ahead of the album release, the film's title track, "In The Heights" is available to download and stream now.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the movie musical extravaganza is an adaptation of Miranda's first-ever Broadway show and stars Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, A Star Is Born) as Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights. While Usnavi dreams of jetting off to his native Dominican Republic, he's a little distracted when it seems local beauty salon worker Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) might reciprocate his romantic feelings.

In the Heights Credit: Macall Polay/Warner Bros.

Despite being a few tracks shorter than the original Broadway cast recording album, the movie soundtrack will feature a brand new, original song titled "Home All Summer," written by Miranda and performed by the film's stars, Ramos, Leslie Grace (who plays Nina), and Marc Anthony (who has a small part as Sonny's dad in the movie).

See the full track listing below:

"In The Heights" "Benny’s Dispatch" "Breathe" "No Me Diga" "It Won’t Be Long Now" "96,000" "Piragua" "When You’re Home" "The Club" "Blackout" "Paciencia Y Fe" "Alabanza" "Carnaval del Barrio" "When The Sun Goes Down" "Champagne" "Finale" "Home All Summer"

Listen to "In the Heights" above.