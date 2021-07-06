Iggy Azalea on going public with support for Britney Spears: 'She's such an icon and inspiration'

Iggy Azalea credits Britney Spears' courage in speaking out at a recent court hearing about her conservatorship for inspiring Azalea to stand up for the "Gimme More" singer in a public way.

"I never said anything before because I really wanted to respect her privacy, but after she spoke, I just thought if I were in her shoes, I would want my friends to back me up," Azalea recently told PEOPLE.

"I felt like, you know what? Regardless of what people might think about it, I have to say something," she added.

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last week, Azalea posted a lengthy statement on Twitter under the #FreeBritney hashtag, in which she described what she witnessed around the pop superstar in 2015, including claims she saw Spears' behavior restricted (including "how many sodas she was allowed to drink").

Azalea also alleged that she had an interaction with Spears' father, Jamie Spears, in which he brought out an NDA "moments before" the two women were set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards and wouldn't let her on stage unless she signed. (A lawyer for Jamie Spears didn't to EW's request for comment on the matter.)

The rapper told PEOPLE that she posted her Twitter statement in case it might help Spears in some way. "I know her and love her," Azalea said. "She's such an icon and inspiration and was so kind to me that if I could help her in any way that I can, then I want to do that."

Spears argued for her independence in a passionate statement in court June 23, appearing remotely. "I just want my life back," Spears told a judge regarding her conservatorship. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough."

She also made several claims about rules she said she must adhere to under the conservatorship, including being prevented from having an IUD removed and being prevented from choosing her own lawyer.

"I would honestly like to sue my family," she told the judge.

Jamie Spears has since asked the court to investigate his daughter's claims, the Associated Press reported. In the paperwork he filed, he insisted that for the last two years, he has not been in charge of his daughter's personal affairs, and he called upon the court to investigate "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

Azalea told PEOPLE that she believes things have "to change" for her friend. "There are too many people now in her defense," she said.