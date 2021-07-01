Iggy Azalea says she 'witnessed' Britney Spears' father being 'abusive'

The rapper also said that Jamie Spears cornered her with an NDA "literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance."

In support of Britney Spears removing her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator, rapper Iggy Azalea is opening up about her own negative experience with her "Pretty Girls" collaborator's dad.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, Azalea wrote: "It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal. During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: she is not exaggerating or lying."

She went on to mention how she witnessed as the singer was given restrictions on how much soda she could drink, and then shared that Jamie Spears tainted her Billboard Music Awards experience with the pop star in 2015, saying "her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage."

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears, Jamie Spears

Comparing the incident to the Vegas one Spears described in her recent testimony, where she felt forced to go on while sick, Azalea concludes, "Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health."

