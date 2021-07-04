The controversy doesn't seem to have hurt Azalea's video numbers. "I Am The Stripclub" had over 2.5 million views by Sunday.

Iggy Azalea dismisses allegations of Blackfishing in 'I Am The Stripclub' video as 'ridiculous and baseless'

Iggy Azalea has dismissed claims of Blackfishing in her latest music video as "ridiculous and baseless."

After the rapper dropped the video for "I Am The Stripclub" on July 1, some social media users called out her appearance, suggesting her look was "appropriation," or "Blackfishing," an act in which one pretends to be or alters their appearance to look ethnically Black. The term gained attention after it was coined by hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson.

Many of the comments came in reply to a retail account tweeting, "Iggy Azalea is serving [black heart emoji]."

Azalea then responded to several posts from fans on Twitter, defending her look.

"I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights," Azalea shared. "It's the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk."

Another fan asked her to respond to Blackfishing claims, and Azalea wrote, "I don't care… f--- those ppl babe lol."

The music star continued to defend herself, identifying the type of foundation she wears, and saying it hasn't changed.

"I can't care about something that ridiculous and baseless.I'm wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it's the same shade I've worn for the last 3 years," she tweeted. "It's the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue."

She also went on to share an image of her foundation in an online makeup demo.

"This is the color I wear, it's on the arm color of a tan white person. I'm not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL. Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it's a club scene! I'm sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I've done is try a hair color," Azalea wrote.

The controversy doesn't seem to have hurt Azalea's video numbers. "I Am The Stripclub" had over 2.5 million views by Sunday, and she thanked everyone – even those calling her out – for their support.

"To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you! To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!" she tweeted.