Elvis Presley's most iconic outfits

Jailhouse Rock

You know the look: black denim and vertical stripes. As mentioned above, this is the only instance on this list where Elvis wore denim, but he wore it so well it's one of his signature styles.

The movie, Jailhouse Rock, called for the prisoners to be in denim workwear and money talks, so Elvis put up little resistance to his no-denim rule. There are other great looks in this movie that stand out — Elvis' cable knit sweater and pleated slacks were the precursor to everything Abercrombie & Fitch have since tried to achieve in preppy cool.

However, this monochromatic outfit with two-tone stitching and a striped shirt became an effortlessly iconic aesthetic that could be reproduced on a budget. Legend has it that Elvis debuted the first pair of black Levi's jeans for this film, but it's not true, as black was an option for Levi's all the way back in the 1800s. But he did lend his name to Levi's to promote the look and film.